Mercy Field complex to have new owner

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Community Foundation is about to receive a big gift.

Mercy field is the home of the Central Catholic Fighting Irish and Lourdes University Grey wolves baseball programs. It was owned by the Chairman and CEO of TDC Companies.

He said from the beginning, the facility was intended to be a gift to the community, which leads to believe that Toledo Community Foundation is the perfect owner.

