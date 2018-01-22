Could government shutdown affect us locally?

Scattered rain shower will continue into the night with temperatures remaining above freezing through daybreak Tuesday. Lows will be near 40 degrees.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
One thing many locals talk about is how it was relatively warm before the Blizzard of '78. Also how it was raining.More >>
According to the School Nutrition Association, funding for these school lunch and breakfast programs would not be affected by the shutdown.More >>
Pre-registration has opened for a registry of Flint residents exposed to lead during the water crisis that has plagued the city.More >>
An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria is again set to be sentenced after a short delay.More >>
