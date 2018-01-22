Money Talks News: Tax filing mistakes to avoid

A First Alert Day starts off a new week with patchy morning fog and heavy downpours likely Monday morning.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
If you went to look at dogs at Lucas County Canine Care and Control Monday, you probably could not get in.
The Way Public Library in Perrysburg has several activities underway to help you "beat the winter blues."
As a result of the federal government shut down, you may be asking yourself how it will affect us locally.
The local real estate market had another good year during 2017.
The Toledo Community Foundation is about to receive a big gift.
