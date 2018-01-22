Overdose deaths down in 2017 for Sandusky County

Sandusky County says the amount of deaths from overdoses has dropped within a year.

The county says at least 23 people died from overdoses in 2016 but that number dropped down to nine in 2017.

County officials credit this to county-wide teamwork, the use of Narcan and their drug task force for this drop.

"We have kind of come together to figure out hey what are we doing wrong and how can we make it better in the county," EMS Director Jeff Jackson said.

"People are starting to listen," Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton said. "The users are starting to seek help more because the stigma has been lowered so you take those things that education, prevention, our rehab has been there and again in our county specifically the cooperation among the law enforcement agencies."

Sandusky County leaders say they are hopeful there will be even fewer overdose deaths for this year.

