Defiance-based company to bring 500 jobs to Toledo

A Defiance-based company is bringing hundreds of jobs to the Glass City.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and other local officials were on hand at the ProMedica Ebeid Institute to learn about a partnership between Cherry Street Mission's Life Revitalization Center, the Ebeid Institute and Credit Adjustments.

Credit Adjustments is a third-party bill collection service that works with area hospitals and other organizations across the country.

Credit Adjustments will call the third floor of the Ebeid Institute home.

Eight of the newly-hired employees have went through the call center certification program at Cherry Street. These employees will get paid $14 an hour with benefits to start out.

Board chairman Michael Osborne said other companies would say this investment is too costly when they could hire already-trained people from out of state.

Osborne said it's their mission to support Toledo and give people an opportunity for a better life.

For Reggie Arrington, Jr., his new job will do just that.

"Being in this new building in the city where I was born and raised, I love it. I love that they're paying attention to the city in knowing that we need this type of business here," Arrington said.

He also says he's excited and grateful to be a part of bringing the downtown Toledo area back to life.

The employees have a few more weeks of training to go through before they're ready to start their jobs, but Arrington said he's looking forward to starting this new chapter in his life.

