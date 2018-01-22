2 buildings sold, will be revitalized near former Southwyck Shopping Center site

The loop around the former Southwyck Mall site in south Toledo is getting a makeover.

The city of Toledo closed on the sale of two buildings near the site of former Southwyck Shopping Center as part of the ongoing strategy to continue revitalization in that part of the city.

The city says the Olympic Real Estate group bought the two buildings for just one dollar. The buildings, located at 5355 and 5405 Southwyck Boulevard, were former Stautzenberger College buildings.

The group plans to renovate one of the buildings to serve at its headquarters and will demolish the other for green space.

"This project retains three viable businesses and 42 employees within the city of Toledo, redevelops a vacant building into Class A office space, removes a blighted structure and demonstrates that there is a demand for office product in the Reynolds Road corridor. This project is an example of how the city can be creative in assisting growing businesses," said Brandon Sehlhorst, manager of real estate for the city of Toledo.

There is no word on when the renovation work will begin.

