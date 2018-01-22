TPD searching for person responsible for aggravated robbery - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD searching for person responsible for aggravated robbery

(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for someone who robbed a Toledo store January 17.

Police say an aggravated robbery was reported at the Family Dollar on 3344 Glendale around 10 a.m. that day. 

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly