Police say the man is a suspect in at least three different bank robberies in three cities over the past week, including Toledo and Monroe.

Police say the man is a suspect in at least three different bank robberies in three cities over the past week, including Toledo and Monroe.

Two of the four teens accused of throwing a sandbag onto I-75 that killed a man plead guilty to several felony charges in a court appearance Friday.

Two of the four teens accused of throwing a sandbag onto I-75 that killed a man plead guilty to several felony charges in a court appearance Friday.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for rape.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for rape.

Officials searching for fugitive wanted for rape

Officials searching for fugitive wanted for rape

Toledo police are looking for someone who robbed a Toledo store January 17.

Toledo police are looking for someone who robbed a Toledo store January 17.

TPD searching for person responsible for aggravated robbery

TPD searching for person responsible for aggravated robbery

Police say the man stole the woman's vehicle, then ran her over with it.

Police say the man stole the woman's vehicle, then ran her over with it.

TPD arrest man who ran over woman with her car

TPD arrest man who ran over woman with her car

Toledo police are looking for someone who robbed a Toledo store January 17.

Police say an aggravated robbery was reported at the Family Dollar on 3344 Glendale around 10 a.m. that day.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.