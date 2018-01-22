Officials searching for fugitive wanted for rape

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for rape.More >>
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for rape.More >>
Two of the four teens accused of throwing a sandbag onto I-75 that killed a man plead guilty to several felony charges in a court appearance Friday.More >>
Two of the four teens accused of throwing a sandbag onto I-75 that killed a man plead guilty to several felony charges in a court appearance Friday.More >>
Police say the man is a suspect in at least three different bank robberies in three cities over the past week, including Toledo and Monroe.More >>
Police say the man is a suspect in at least three different bank robberies in three cities over the past week, including Toledo and Monroe.More >>
A First Alert Day starts off a new week with patchy morning fog and heavy downpours likely Monday morning.More >>
A First Alert Day starts off a new week with patchy morning fog and heavy downpours likely Monday morning.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A Defiance-based company is bringing hundreds of jobs to the Glass City.More >>
A Defiance-based company is bringing hundreds of jobs to the Glass City.More >>
The loop around the former Southwyck Mall site in south Toledo is getting a makeover.More >>
The loop around the former Southwyck Mall site in south Toledo is getting a makeover.More >>
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for rape.More >>
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for rape.More >>