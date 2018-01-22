Officials searching for fugitive wanted for rape

Police say the man is a suspect in at least three different bank robberies in three cities over the past week, including Toledo and Monroe.

Two of the four teens accused of throwing a sandbag onto I-75 that killed a man plead guilty to several felony charges in a court appearance Friday.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for rape.

Toledo police are looking for someone who robbed a Toledo store January 17.

Police say the man stole the woman's vehicle, then ran her over with it.

TPD arrest man who ran over woman with her car

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for rape.

Officials are looking for 19-year-old Dontae Hull. Police say Hull was last known to live in the 500 block of East Park.

Police say Hull has ties in downtown Toledo and on the east side of Toledo in Ravine Park Village.

Police believe Hull is still in the Toledo area.

Hull is described as standing at five feet four inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or the NOVFTF at 1-866-492-6833.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

The United States Marshals Office in Toledo can be contacted directly at 419-259-6286.

