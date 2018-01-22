180th Fighter Wing still operational during shutdown

The government may be shutdown, but the 180th Fighter Wing will still be defending the skies.

The Fighter Wing released a statement on Facebook detailing what the families of the airmen and the community can expect during the shutdown.

The Airmen who are currently deployed will continue to conduct normal operations during the government shutdown. All federal employees working at the 180FW who are not deemed mission essential will be furloughed until a budget agreement or continuing resolution is passed.

Read the full statement below:

