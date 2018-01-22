Police on scene of injury crash

Police are on the scene of an injury crash in Toledo Monday morning.

The crash occurred on Nebraska and Westwood around 6:30 a.m.

Our crew on the scene says one woman is being taken to the hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time, as well as the condition of the other driver.

Two lanes at Nebraska and Westwood are closed due to the crash.

