Women take to the streets of Toledo for I Rise Unity March

Hundreds marched along Adams Street Sunday in Downtown Toledo chanting ‘Love Trumps Hate’ and carrying signs reading ‘Fight Like A Girl: Vote.’

It was a unity march sponsored by the YWCA I Rise Coalition.

Across the world this weekend, women like this marched for their rights.

“We’re trying to come out and make a difference but we’ve got a long way to go,” said Trevor Black.

A similar march was held last year in Toledo on January 20th, the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Since then, organizers say they’ve seen more women come forward and become more involved in politics.

“We believe that women’s rights are human rights and standing on the side of love means supporting women’s rights,” said Melanie Christiansen.

Melissa Jeter agreed.

“I’m here to stand with the side of love. Love all individuals," said Melissa.

Organizers say the march sends a message that the Toledo area stands for peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

They wanted this to be a peaceful and positive event with no negative protesting.

“The country voted Donald Trump in and we just want to make sure that women are standing up and saying we want to be part of the process of what happens in our country,” said Penny Tullis of the YWCA of Northwest Ohio.

And for all in the crowd, that means it’s time to rise.

