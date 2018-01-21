Senator Brown says he's working toward bi-partisan solution to reopen government

Democratic Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said he's continuing to work toward a bi-partisan solution to re-open the government on Sunday.

In an interview with WTOL’s Dick Berry, Senator Brown says he'll stay and keep working until Congress does its job.

He offered his own take on who was to blame for the shutdown.

"This is the first time one party has controlled the Senate, House, White House and Supreme Court and shut the government down,” said Brown. “So it's pretty clear whose responsible for this. I don't care so much about that so much as I want to get it re-opened today and pass a long-term budget that can serve our country and our taxpayers and help our military be able to plan instead of worrying about what the budget is going to look like next month.”

Members of Congress are being paid during the shutdown, but so far efforts to secure pay for military members during the shutdown have not been successful.

Brown says he's donating his pay to an Ohio diaper bank.

