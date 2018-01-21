Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island to reopen amid shutdown - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island to reopen amid shutdown

By The Associated Press
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Sunday afternoon.

The two sites have been closed due to the federal government shutdown.

The Democratic Cuomo says the sites are vital to the state's tourism industry, so the state will spend about $65,000 per day for the federal employees who operate the sites. He says the revenue gained more than offsets the costs.

He says the state will pay for the duration of the shutdown, and the sites will be open every day.

New York had the same arrangement in 2013, during the last government shutdown.

