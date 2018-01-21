Toledo Fire Department investigating possible arson Sunday morning

Toledo Fire Department battled a fire in central Toledo Sunday morning.

The fire department says the call came in about a structure fire just before 6 a.m.

When crews arrived, the fire department says they saw heavy smoke.

TFD fought the fire inside.

It is not known whether the home was vacant or not.

Crews say the fire was set in multiple areas in the house and is being investigated as an arson.

An investigator was on scene.

