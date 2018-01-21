TPD, TFD battle house fire in central Toledo

Toledo police, along with the Toledo Fire department, fought a house fire in central Toledo early Sunday morning.

The blaze happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Avondale Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

TPD was the first to arrive to the scene and found the house empty with the front door unlocked. They tried to battle flames on the house's first floor with a fire extinguisher, but were unsuccessful.

Fire crews arrived after and were able to the fire out.

Crews said that the house is occupied but no one was home at the time and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

