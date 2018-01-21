TPD respond to Saturday night crash in west Toledo

Patchy morning fog is possible Monday ahead of heavy downpours and strong winds in the morning and evening! Highs will make it into the low 50s!More >>
Patchy morning fog is possible Monday ahead of heavy downpours and strong winds in the morning and evening! Highs will make it into the low 50s!More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
The outcome of Ohio's historic five-way Democratic primary for governor is anyone's guess.More >>
The outcome of Ohio's historic five-way Democratic primary for governor is anyone's guess.More >>
The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan is pressing the Michigan State Police about whether racial profiling is a factor in traffic stops.More >>
The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan is pressing the Michigan State Police about whether racial profiling is a factor in traffic stops.More >>
Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich) is preparing to make the Democratic primary for Ohio governor a five-way race.More >>
Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich) is running for Ohio governor, and he says he would muster state resources to fight poverty and violence, boost arts and education and expand economic opportunity.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Patchy morning fog is possible Monday ahead of heavy downpours and strong winds in the morning and evening! Highs will make it into the low 50s!More >>
Patchy morning fog is possible Monday ahead of heavy downpours and strong winds in the morning and evening! Highs will make it into the low 50s!More >>
Toledo Fire Department battled a fire in central Toledo Sunday morning.More >>
Toledo Fire Department battled a fire in central Toledo Sunday morning.More >>
Toledo police, along with the Toledo Fire department, fought a house fire in central Toledo early Sunday morning.More >>
Toledo police, along with the Toledo Fire department, fought a house fire in central Toledo early Sunday morning.More >>
Toledo police responded to a two car crash Saturday night.More >>
Toledo police responded to a two car crash Saturday night.More >>
All was quiet Saturday at the River Raisin National Battlefield Park in Monroe. The visitors center was closed. Scheduled activities moved. The park was a victim of the government shutdown. It’s a big weekend for the park too.More >>
All was quiet Saturday at the River Raisin National Battlefield Park in Monroe. The visitors center was closed. Scheduled activities moved. The park was a victim of the government shutdown. It’s a big weekend for the park too.More >>