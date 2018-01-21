TPD respond to Saturday night crash in west Toledo

Toledo police responded to a two car crash Saturday night.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of ProMedica Parkway and Upton in west Toledo just before midnight.

Police say both vehicles collided when the driver of a car turned sharply before an oncoming pickup truck crashed into them.

The car suffered significant damage.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck is being cited.

No injuries are being reported.

Police say one lane on Upton was temporarily blocked due to the crash.

