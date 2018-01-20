Trial will decide fate of straight-party voting ban

Patchy morning fog is possible Monday ahead of heavy downpours and strong winds in the morning and evening! Highs will make it into the low 50s!More >>
Patchy morning fog is possible Monday ahead of heavy downpours and strong winds in the morning and evening! Highs will make it into the low 50s!More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
The outcome of Ohio's historic five-way Democratic primary for governor is anyone's guess.More >>
The outcome of Ohio's historic five-way Democratic primary for governor is anyone's guess.More >>
The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan is pressing the Michigan State Police about whether racial profiling is a factor in traffic stops.More >>
The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan is pressing the Michigan State Police about whether racial profiling is a factor in traffic stops.More >>
Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich) is preparing to make the Democratic primary for Ohio governor a five-way race.More >>
Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich) is running for Ohio governor, and he says he would muster state resources to fight poverty and violence, boost arts and education and expand economic opportunity.More >>