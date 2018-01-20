49-year-old man killed in morning crash in Hicksville, Delta woman injured

A man is dead and a woman had to be flown to the hospital after a bad accident in Defiance County on Saturday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 10:30 a.m., 49-year-old William Moore, from Payne, OH, was driving north on State Route 49 in Hicksville when he was hit by a car being driven by 23-year-old Emily Mossing, of Delta, when she failed to yield at the stop sign at Buckskin Rd.

Both of them were taken to Hicksville Hospital where Mr. Moore was pronounced dead. Ms. Mossing was then transferred to a hospital in Fort Wayne, IN via air ambulance.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

