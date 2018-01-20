Cyber safety class to happen at Levis Commons - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cyber safety class to happen at Levis Commons

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
The internet can be a dangerous place for your kids, especially if it's not used correctly.
 Allison Schroeder from Levis Commons and Eric Torres from Verizon explain an event that'll teach parents and kids on how to stay safe on the internet.
Topics that will be covered are:
  • Cyber Bullying
  • Teen Internet Safety
  •  Human Trafficking And The Internet
  • -Cost is $10 per person

The event starts January 27, at Rave Cinemas in Levis Commons. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the event ends at 11

