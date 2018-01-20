TPD respond to early morning crash Saturday

Toledo police responded to a crash early Saturday morning in central Toledo.

The crash happened on southbound I-75 at the Lawrence Street entrance just after 2 a.m.

Police say the crash started as a pursuit from a hit and run in west Toledo. The driver then crashed into another vehicle on I-75 with multiple passengers.

Police took the driver into custody. The driver was not identified. There are no injuries being reported.

Three lanes of I-75 were blocked off because of the crash but have since been reopened.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.