Several units responding to deadly crash involving semi-truck in Delta

Several emergency crews in Fulton County responded to the scene of a deadly crash Friday night.

The crash happened at around 7 p.m. at County Road D and County 5.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash involves a car and a semi-truck.

OSHP confirmed the driver of the car is dead. They did not provide details of the truck driver's condition.

Along with troopers from OSHP, first responders from Fulton County are also responding to the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

WTOL will update this story as more details become available.

