Men accused in deadly shooting indicted on aggravated murder charge

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two men accused of shooting another man to death during a robbery were indicted on their most serious charge yet.

According to Toledo police, 19-year-old James Moore and 25-year-old Eric Jones shot and killed 31-year-old Jerry McNeal on Bigelow in west Toledo in November.

The pair were arrested  shortly after and faced murder and aggravated murder charges.

On Friday, a Lucas County grand jury indicted both Moore and Jones on aggravated murder charges.

Both remain in custody at the Lucas County Jail.

A third defendant, 18-year-old Carl Banks, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. So far, he is not facing any crimes in the actual death of McNeal.

