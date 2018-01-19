2018 North American International Auto Show opening in downtown Detroit

It’s that time of year again, when car buffs get a chance for an up-close and personal look at all the latest offerings from the nation’s and world's auto makers.

The show will include the brand-new Jeep pickup truck that will be built in Toledo starting in 2019.

Starting on Saturday the North American International Auto Show will once again be open up to the public.

The event is being held at the COBO center in downtown Detroit right along the riverfront.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $7 dollars for seniors and children and kids six and under are free.

The auto show is open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.and will run until January 28th when it will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The Toledo Auto Show is scheduled for the second week in February.

