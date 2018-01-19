Humane Society takes in 56 rescued dogs from Mississippi

The Toledo Area Humane Society was a little cramped on Friday.

The shelter received 56 new rescued dogs from Mississippi.

The Humane Society says they were saved from a high kill shelter.

They say getting a large amount of dogs during the winter months is unusual because dogs tend to breed more in the summer.

"We transferred them up here because they never have a down time for spay and neuter down there. Also they don't have as good spay and neuter protocols down there. We have a great partnership with the ASPCA and they transfer dogs and puppies up to us all the time,” said Lisa Sommers with the Humane Society.

The ASPCA is the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The dogs will be available for adoption or pre-adoption hold pending their getting spayed or neutered which is an extra $20 on top of the $320 adoption fee.

The shelter is open from 12 - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

They are also asking people to help fulfill their wish list and to donate puppy pee pads, canned dog and cat food as well as chew toys.

