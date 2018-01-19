Pothole work begins on the AW Trail

It's been a bumpy ride down the Anthony Wayne Trial, but not for much longer.

You might have noticed a pothole -or ten- but crews will be on pothole patrol starting Friday.

The crews will be working to fill potholes on southbound Anthony Wayne from Glendale to Copeland.

As soon as all the potholes are filled in the southbound direction, which has the worst of the potholes, crews will make their way northbound on the trail from Glendale to South Avenue.

The potholes are caused by salt treatment on the roads in the recent winter weather.

Some drivers say it's abut time pothole work has begun on the Trail.

"I hope they fix them and keep up with them, because they usually do fix them, but after it rains they don't. They drop some asphalt but they just leave it, so I hope they do a better job," said Trail traveler Bryan Martinez.

However, drivers need to be prepared to have some patience while this project is going on.

There's no timeline for the end of the project, but the city says you should see workers on the Trail until at least Monday.

