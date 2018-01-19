2 teens plead guilty in I-75 sandbag death

The Monroe Evening News says the man lived in his apartment for up to a month with his girlfriend lying dead in a bedroom.

The Monroe Evening News says the man lived in his apartment for up to a month with his girlfriend lying dead in a bedroom.

Police say the man stole the woman's vehicle, then ran her over with it.

TPD looking to identify man who ran over woman with her car

Police say the man is a suspect in at least three different bank robberies in three cities over the past week, including Toledo and Monroe.

Two of the four teens accused of throwing a sandbag onto I-75 that killed a man plead guilty to several felony charges in a court appearance Friday.

The teens plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, felony vehicular vandalism and and misdemeanor vehicular vandalism.

Marquise Byrd, 22, was injured when the sandbag flew threw the windshield of the vehicle he was driving in.

He later died at the hospital.

"I think you can tell by the pleas today, that the two that plead today are not the two that threw the ultimate sandbag that caused the death of our victim in this case," prosecutor Lori Olander said. "That's why we decided with the family that this was the appropriate resolution to this case. Still a felony of the first degree, still making sure they were responsible at least complicit for the death of our victim."

The family of Byrd were also in the courtroom. They were filled with emotion and conflicted by the guilty plea.

"You have taken a life. You have taken a brother. You have taken a son. You have taken a father. And you act like we did something to you. Then you have the nerve to go buy candy after you wreak havoc," family representative Lillian Diallo said. "So yeah, we're a little upset right now because the look as if we have done something to you, is a bad look."

The teens who plead guilty will undergo a psychiatric evaluation, followed by their sentencing.

As for the teens who did not plead guilty, one of the teens filed for continuance for January 27. The other filed a motion to suppress with a court date set for February 7.

The teens, both under the age of 15 at the time of the incident, are charged with murder.

