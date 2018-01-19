Relive '78: How the FIRST ALERT Weather App Works

During the Blizzard of '78, the quickest way to get critical weather updates was by turning to your television and waiting for the latest breaking information.





Now in 2018 you can get the latest weather updates and forecasts from your WTOL First Alert Weather Team, right at your fingertips, right when you need it!





So how does the First Alert Weather App work?



To download, simply:

Once downloaded, you'll put in your location and select which breaking weather alerts you need (from lightning, warnings to exclusive videos)!

What's on the weather app?

The Classics: Radar, Hour-By-Hour, Currents Conditions and the exclusive 10 Day Extended Forecast!

Local Forecasts By the First Alert Weather Team: Other Apps use data from computers First Alert Weather App is updated several times a day by one of our First Alert Meteorologists

