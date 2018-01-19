Relive '78: How to Find the Very Best Pictures

We would love for you to share your pictures with us on Facebook.

There are of course many pictures of the Blizzard of '78 available on the internet.

To make it easy for you, here are links to the best ones...

In the link below: a collection of photos provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation

Roadway pictures from the Blizzard of '78

In the link below: see cars buried in snow and a picture of main street Findlay at socialfindlay.com

Snow drift pictures from in and around Findlay, Ohio

In the link below: the National Weather Service report with limited photos

NWS: The Great Blizzard of 1978

In the link below: extensive collection of photos at Cleveland State University

The Cleveland Memory Project

In the link below: Dayton Daily News at Wright State University Library

Horses handling the snow

In the link below: Dayton Daily News Archive Photos with many reader comments

32 inches of snow in twelve days

In the link below: only a few pictures, though a couple of the most viewed - 44 News Evansville, IN

Sledding from the rooftop

In the link below: 53 images worth seeing - Dayton Daily News

53 images of the Blizzard of '78