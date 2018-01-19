Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces new chief of staff

Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announces Katy Crosby as the city's new chief of staff.

Crosby is the executive director of humans relations for the city of Dayton.

"As you know, I believe the administrative staff on the twenty-second floor had to have a blend. I felt that Toledo could benefit from an outsider's perspective into the mix. I don't think it would have been wise to have our city government run exclusively by outsiders, just like I didn't think it would be wise to have our city government run exclusively by insiders. I think a nice mix is what we needed," Mayor Kapszukiewicz said.

In addition to chief of staff, Mayor Kapszukiewicz said they are looking for an outside finance director and economic development director.

The mayor held a press conference in his office in One Government Center at 10 a.m Friday to make the announcement.

"We hadn't found the person for chief of staff the very day I walked into this office. I think we've been here three weeks or so and we've been holding it together with bubblegum and twine until we had a chief of staff. But I had said all along that I would rather take the time and find the right person than to rush to meet some artificial deadline and bring in someone less than I thought we could bring in," Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. "We took the extra time and I'm glad we did."

Mayor Kapszukiewicz calls her a "person of substance" and national leader in neighborhood issues.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley echoes these sentiments.

"[Crosby] has the unique talent to fight for the best interests of the community while understanding the needs of the city organization. Dayton's loss is Toledo's gain," Mayor Whaley said.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz says Crobsy will be working with neighborhoods and the economic development team and will be stoking development on the neighborhood level.

"I am very excited about this opportunity to use my diverse experience to implement the mayor's ambitious plan for Toledo. Toledo has a lot of similarities to Dayton, including a welcoming community, minor league baseball, booming downtown development and a great waterfront. I am looking forward to making new friends and playing an important role in Toledo's continued growth," Crosby said.

Crosby's first day will be March 5.

