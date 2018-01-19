Car runs into building, causes gas leak in deadly crash - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Car runs into building, causes gas leak in deadly crash

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Police were on the scene of a deadly crash in Ottawa County Friday morning. 

The crash occurred at 5225 West Lakeshore Drive in Erie Industrial Park. 

Police arrived to the scene to find a car had crashed into a building and damaged a gas meter, causing a gas leak. Police say the car was also heavily damaged.

Police say the car was driven by a 26-year-old man who was found unresponsive at the scene.

Police say the man was transported to the hospital where he later died. 

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. 

The crash is under investigation.

