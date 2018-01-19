Car runs into building, causes gas leak in deadly crash

Police were on the scene of a deadly crash in Ottawa County Friday morning.

The crash occurred at 5225 West Lakeshore Drive in Erie Industrial Park.

Police arrived to the scene to find a car had crashed into a building and damaged a gas meter, causing a gas leak. Police say the car was also heavily damaged.

Police say the car was driven by a 26-year-old man who was found unresponsive at the scene.

Police say the man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

