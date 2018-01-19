21-year-old killed in barn construction accident

Police say a deadly construction accident claimed the life of one man on Thursday.

The accident occurred at a pole barn at 13917 Road 2 near Pandora around 10 a.m.

Police say 21-year-old Elmer Christner of Geneva, Indiana was removing sheet metal roofing from the barn when a cross member that was supporting his weight broke.

Police say Christner fell about 26 feet to the ground and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Putnam County Coroner's Office.

OSHA was also called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

