Crash leaves one dead in Williams Co.

A singe-vehicle crash leaves one man dead in Williams County Friday morning.

The crash occurred on County Road 17 north of County Road K near West Unity around 1 a.m.

Police say 63-year-old Joseph Baldwin was driving a Dodge Stratus on County Round 17 when he went off the road and hit a tree.

Baldwin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

