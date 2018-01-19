Crash leaves one dead in Williams Co. - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crash leaves one dead in Williams Co.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A singe-vehicle crash leaves one man dead in Williams County Friday morning.

The crash occurred on County Road 17 north of County Road K near West Unity around 1 a.m. 

Police say 63-year-old Joseph Baldwin was driving a Dodge Stratus on County Round 17 when he went off the road and hit a tree.

Baldwin was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

