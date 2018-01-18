Relive '78: How much snow fell in the blizzard? - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Relive '78: How much snow fell in the blizzard?

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

On of the most often asked questions about the Blizzard of '78: How much snow fell? 

It was awfully difficult to measure.

The Great Blizzard of 1978 capped off a January that had record monthly snowfall at a number of locations east of the Mississippi.

The fury of this storm extended from Kentucky through Indiana and Ohio right up into Michigan.

The heaviest snow totals were in Michigan, with over a foot and a half reported in Muskegon, Grand Rapids and Traverse City.

The thing about the Blizzard of '78 that is not often mentioned is that January of 1978 already had snow above the monthly average all across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. 

The Extreme Blizzard pushed monthly snow totals to records at all five cities listed above.

Tomorrow we will explore the science behind the massive snowdrifts created on January 26 and 27, 1978. 

Don't bother searching, we have compiled the very best photographs that bring the storm to life.

