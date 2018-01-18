Student claims school questioned mental state when expressing outrage over alleged sex tape

An investigation involving alleged misconduct at a Toledo school has been going on since November. But the story begins more than a year ago.

In December of 2016, players at Maumee Valley Country Day School were allegedly shown a sex tape in the locker room by one of their assistant coaches.

Parents say they were outraged, accusing the school of taking no action after the alleged incident.

Nick Zeller, now a junior, is one of the students who allegedly saw the tape.

Zeller says when he walked into the locker room during a holiday break practice, a coach handed him a cell phone showing the tape.

“That person was passing around his phone, just showing a video. I didn’t know what it was. He came up to me, he gave me the headphones and was telling me to shush," Zeller said. "I popped in the headphone and looked at the screen and I noticed the pornography. I saw it for about two seconds and I took the headphone out, rushed out of the locker room and just left.”

Zeller waited until school was back in session to report the alleged incident. Zeller reported the incident to his advisor who passed the report to an administrator. However, Zeller says nothing happened after that.

Later, parents released an anonymous letter to the school informing them what allegedly happened, saying there was a lack of institutional control.

The letter prompted an independent investigation, which made no references of the alleged sex tape.

“It was not independent, to start,” Zeller’s mother Dana said. “I don’t believe that she was an independent investigator. Being hired by the school and the way the questions were being led, it wasn’t very independent of the school. I wasn’t surprised at all by her summary, considering the feedback we had received all year long.”

Zeller says he sent out a school-wide e-mail and went to social media to describe what he claims happened that day. Zeller says the coach was still allowed to be around students.

Zeller then says he was called into a meeting with Maumee Valley administration. According to him, the school responded saying he was acting "school shooter like" and was questioning his mental state.

"When I went into the meeting we ended having, they, for the most part, questioned my mental state. And at one point brought up the fact that parents had called in and said that they had seen so much anger in the e-mail, that they though it was school-shooter like," Zeller said. "And they said, 'We read it again and we agreed with it. We agree with those parents.' That point was brought up a couple different times, but they really hammered home the whole my mental state."

Coaches at Maumee Valley filed a lawsuit against the parents they believe sent the anonymous letter.

“Basically, they were being slandered, they were being accused of things that are simply untrue,” Robert Bahret, the attorney representing the coaches, said. “Every single one of them was accused of criminal misconduct. Originally, the coaches wanted me to wait until the season was over, so as not to be disruptive, but the stuff continues.”

Toledo police say they also investigated the incident, but did not bring charges against the accused assistant coach.

The school refused to talk to WTOL, saying only they stand by their investigation.

