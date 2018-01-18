Athlete of the Week: Markus Ray

Bowsher junior Markus Ray put on an amazing show last week against Scott.

Ray, a 6'5'' forward for the Rebels, amassed 40 points, many of which in the paint.

“I think when we played Scott that night, we did a good job of getting him the ball in spots he was able to penetrate and score.," Ray's head coach Joe Guerrero said. "He did get a ton of offensive rebounds and put backs as well.”

In his first year on the varsity team, Ray is already establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with on the court and a leader off the court.

"We've got a point guard like RJ who gets me the ball, getting me when I'm open," Ray said. "I get rebounds, put backs, whatever I can do."

But his offensive prowess is not the only thing that draws fans' eyes to the emerging star. His long, pony-tailed hair has also gotten plenty of attention, though not everybody likes it.

“I don’t like to talk about hair!" Guerrero said. "No he’s a great kid. Everybody likes him. He’s personable with a great personality.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.