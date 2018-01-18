Ohio EPA holds public meeting on new East Toledo manufacturing plant

Right now it’s just an empty brownfield site at the corner of Front Street and Millard Avenue in East Toledo.

However, the Cleveland Cliffs company plans to build a $700 million iron briquette manufacturing plant here for its steel industry customers.

The plant will create between 130 and 150 jobs, but first, the company must obtain an emissions permit from the Ohio EPA.

“The largest emissions will be nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide particulates and greenhouse gasses," Dina Pierce of the Ohio EPA said.

The agency held a public hearing Thursday night to get public comment from residents about issuing the permit.

The reaction was mixed from residents who live near the proposed site.

“To put tons and tons of different types of pollutants into the air is not acceptable,” Michael Soviar said.

“It seems like that’s a lot of gasses going into the air untreated,” his wife Michelle added.

Clifford Smith from the Cleveland Cliffs company says emissions will be reduced because of proven technology at the plant that’s been used around the world for the last 45 years.

“The advent of low priced shale gas in the United States makes this technology useable and economic in our region now,” Smith said.

Public comment on the permit ends Monday. Then the Ohio EPA will make a decision on it within two months.

If approved, the plant will begin operations in July 2020.

