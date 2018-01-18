What's next for Lindsay Webb's now vacant city council seat

It's official: Lindsay Webb is now the Treasurer of Lucas County.

With that new role set in stone, many are asking what happens to her city council seat and when will we know?

The seat left vacant by Lindsay Webb covers District 6, which includes Point Place and small parts of north and west Toledo.

The seat is an appointed, part time, paid position at least until the special election in May. The only requirements are that the person who fills the spot is able to vote and has lived in the district for at least one year.

"Councilwoman Webb put in her resignation at Tuesday at 3:59, so now that everything seems to be moving forward," Council President Matt Cherry said. "We have thirty days from that time to fill the seat. Everybody has an opportunity to put a nomination in."

Despite the quick deadline, residents in District 6 need an advocate who will be in touch with the needs of their constituency.

Lindsay Webb was well loved in the district, getting 70 percent of the votes in 2015.

Jamie Westfall, owner of All Shook Up nutrition in Point Place said that Webb has always been a strong advocate for the community.

"I'm hoping they can replicate her. Right? I mean, someone with as much passion as she gives her position," Westfall said. "I would be thrilled if somebody like her takes over that position."

Eight out of eleven current council members are democrats. The democrats’ deadline to apply is January 25th, and they will be reviewing applications on the 27. Sitting council members will ultimately pick the temporary replacement.

The council holds their next business meeting January 30 and hope to make a decision that day. So far, no applications have been submitted.

