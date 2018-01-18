Dog flu in Toledo subsiding, vet says

If you're a pet owner, concerned about your dog catching the flu, one animal hospital in Toledo says there's no need to worry right now.

Anne Bergstrom is a veterinarian at West Toledo Animal Hospital. She says the recent dog flu outbreak in the Toledo area seems to have subsided.

The doggy day care, Pups Paradise, temporarily shut down service in October last year due to dogs testing positive for canine influenza.

Veterinarians say there is no evidence that flu spreads between species: Dogs can only catch it from other dogs.

Bergstrom says there is no true cat flu that has been identified. She says she saw an influx of dogs in the fall of last year coming in for flu and other diseases.

"A lot of people worry about it and it just really doesn't go in between the two species so what we're seeing in people right now to be honest the dogs are not as sick right now as they were back in the fall when the people were not sick," Bergstrom said.

If you notice your dog or cat is not feeling well, it is best to take your pet to the vet to get checked.

Experts say it is still a good idea to make sure your dogs get their vaccines, especially those that are in doggy day care.

