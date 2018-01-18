Weekend Warm-Up Ahead - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Weekend Warm-Up Ahead

Our second January thaw is starting up as we go into the weekend. Highs could reach 50 degrees before a cold front next week brings rain chances and gusty winds. 

Rain chances return to the forecast on Monday with that cold front. Highs will drop into the 30's next week along with gusty winds. 

