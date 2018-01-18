Missing Monroe man's body located in 10 feet of water

A Monroe man, who had missing for more than week, was found dead Thursday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the call for a water rescue in the area of Lakeshore Drive near Nelson Drive came in at about 9 p.m. on January 10.

Investigators determined Derik Bondy, 40, had fallen through the ice while riding an ATV.

After an eight-day search, authorities relocated and recover Bondy's body in about 10 feet of water. The sheriff's office says visibility in the area was less than six feet.

Bondy's body is now at the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office for the autopsy.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.