OHSAA executive director to resign in September

The executive director of the Ohio High School Athlete Association announced his impending resignation Thursday.

Dr. Dan Ross, who will resign on September 15, has served as executive director since 2004.

Dr. Ross has been involved in Ohio education since 1971, serving as a teacher, administrator and official.

“We would like to thank Dr. Ross for all that he has done for the OHSAA and our member schools,” Paul Powers, president of the OHSAA Board of Directors and athletic administrator at Aurora High School in northeast Ohio said. “Dan has done so many great things for high school sports in Ohio and has touched everyone associated with the OHSAA in such a positive way.”

Dr. Ross says while he is resigning from his position with the OHSAA, he will continue working in education and high school sports.

“I have been so blessed to serve our member schools in this capacity for 14 years,” Dr. Ross said. “I don’t plan to retire from my work of promoting all the positive things that school sports can do for our kids, schools and communities. We’ll see what the future holds for me. It’s time for me to step aside and allow for new leadership of the OHSAA. I would like to thank our current and former staff members and board members who I have worked with during my time at the OHSAA.”

The OHSAA Board of Directors say they are implementing a plan to begin the search for the new executive director.

“Dr. Ross has been the perfect person to lead the OHSAA,” Powers said. “He is respected by so many groups, such as administrators, coaches, officials, leaders of the other professional educational associations, lawmakers, the media and his fellow executive directors at other state associations. The list goes on and on. Being the head of an organization that enforces rules and regulations and has to make decisions that are not often popular is difficult. But anyone who has ever come in contact with Dan will tell you that he has made them feel special and always followed the motto that is on the pin he often wears on his lapel that says ‘children first.’”

Since becoming executive director, Dr. Ross oversaw enormous expansion including adding both boys and girls bowling and lacrosse, dual wrestling teams and adding additional divisions in girls soccer and golf as well as boys swimming and football.

Dr, Ross also began work for the Competitive Balance initiative, which was passed in 2014 and implemented in 2016.

Dr. Ross also oversaw the expansion and diversification of the OHSAA's Board of Directors and district athletic boards by adding female and ethnic minority representatives. He also helped add 7th and 8th grade representatives.

