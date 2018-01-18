You can now text 911 in Lenawee Co.

Lenawee County residents have a new way to reach out for help in an emergency.

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office says people now have the option to text 911.

They say this offers people a way to get help in case they aren't in a position where they can talk.

Officials say this improvement was part of their five-year-plan.

