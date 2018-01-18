TPD: "Keep your keys and keep your car"

Auto theft detectives of the Toledo Police Department are investigating a number of thefts during the cold weather.

Police say 13 cars have been stolen so far this year after they have been left running unattended.

Police say it is not only safe and smart to remove your keys when a vehicle is unattended, it is also the law.

Ohio Revised Code - 4511.661 Unattended Motor Vehicles

No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the ignition, effectively setting the parking brake, and, when the motor vehicle is standing upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway.

Police say auto theft is a problem nationwide, and stolen vehicles are often used in other crimes.

The Auto Theft Unit says, "Keep your keys and keep your car."

If you have any information on an auto theft, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

