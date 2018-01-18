Multiple reports claim second meteor seen in 2 days

(WTOL) - If you were up late last night, you may have been treated to another meteor lighting up the sky.

Multiple people claim they saw another meteor in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan around 11:30 p.m.

This comes on the heels of the fireball seen across seven states, as well as Canada, on Tuesday.

However, the American Meteor Society never officially confirmed a meteor sighting Wednesday night.

