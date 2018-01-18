Man found guilty of killing 2-year-old

A Hancock County man has been found guilty of killing his fiancee's two-year-old son.

Brent Houdeshell was convicted Wednesday after just a few hours of deliberation from the jury.

Prosecutors say Breydon Ferrell had a fractured skull and numerous other injuries leading to this death in 2016.

Police say Ferrell died from blunt force trauma.

Houdeshell faces life in prison.

His sentencing date has not been set.

