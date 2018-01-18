Simple Truth recipes from Kroger

Lemon & Tarragon Chicken Salad over Greens



Ingredients

2 Simple Truth Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts

1/2 cup Simple Truth Raw Pecan Pieces, chopped

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Simple Truth Organic Tarragon, chopped

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 stalks Simple Truth Organic Celery Hearts, finely chopped

1/2 small sweet onion, finely chopped

2 cups seedless red grapes, cut in half

6 cups butter lettuce, torn

Garnish: halved lemon slices

Directions

1. Season chicken breasts on both sides with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat and add chicken. Cook for 6 minutes per side, or until the chicken is cooked through and no longer pink inside. Remove chicken and let rest for at least 10 minutes. Dice chicken into small pieces.

2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange pecans in a single layer on a baking sheet.

3. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes or until lightly toasted. Cool pecans 15 minutes or until completely cool.

4. In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, tarragon, lemon zest, lemon juice and salt and pepper; stir in pecans, chicken, celery, and onion just until blended. Stir in grape halves.

5. To serve, divide lettuce onto individual plates and top with chicken salad and lemon slices.



Crunchy Apple Rings

3 Fuji or Gala Apples

1/2 cup cinnamon whipped cream spread

1/4 cup finely diced Simple Truth organic celery hearts

3 Tablespoons chopped chives

3 tablespoons Simple Truth Raw toasted chopped pecans

1/2 cup pomegranate arils

3-4 Tablespoons Simple Truth honey

Lay an apple on its side and cut it into ¼-inch thick slices. Gently remove the seeds. Repeat with remaining apples.

Spread each slice with cream cheese. Sprinkle with celery, chives, pecans and pomegranate seeds. Drizzle with a small amount of honey on each ring.

Note: To prevent browning, dip apple slices into a small bowl filled with a lemon-lime soda or use water and 1 Tablespoon lemon juice.

