One injured after car vs. train crash in Perrysburg Twp.

A Perrysburg woman was injured after her car was hit by a train in Perryburg Township.

The crash happened State Route 199 and Reitz Road just before 11 a.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Michelle Bash, 24, was driving on SR 199 near Schroeder Road when it was struck by a southbound CSX locomotive.

Bash, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was transported to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Conductor Keith A. Anderson, 45, and engineer Brad D. Risner, 60, were inside the locomotive when the crash happened. Neither were injured.

SR 199 was closed between Reitz Road and Five Point Road due to the crash.

Police say all signals were working properly at the time of the crash and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

