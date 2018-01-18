TPD officer to be charged in injury accident

A Toledo police officer originally described as the victim in a bad car accident is now being pegged as the person responsible.

The accident involved Officer Mohammad Nasser and Susan Schlageter, who was driving an SUV at Heatherdowns and Cheyenne on December 15.

Investigators initially believed Schlageter ran a red light and turned into Officer Nasser's vehicle.

Nasser suffered serious injuries and has still not returned to the job. It was first reported Schlageter was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, as she appeared to be okay at the scene.

It turns out Schlageter's injuries were more serious, and has recovered at the hospital for weeks.

After investigating officers took measurements, talked to witnesses and gathered information from the officer's car's black box, the accident report also changed.

Police say it was Officer Nasser who was going well above the speed limit when he turned onto Heatherdowns, hitting Schlageter's SUV that was turning onto Cheyenne.

The case is now in the hands of the Lucas County prosecutor, who will review the details of the investigation to determine what charges the officer could face.

More than likely, those charges will be felonies.

Despite the investigation blaming one of their own. TPD spokesperson Sgt. Kevan Toney said it's the right thing to do by seeking charges and letting the public know the other driver was not at fault.

Officer Nasser is currently on paid administrative leave as he recovers and as the investigation in completed.

