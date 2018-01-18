Give us a break: The wacky Kit Kat flavors of Japan

We all know and love those chocolate-covered wafers we call Kit Kat.

Kit Kats are equally as popular in Japan, their most popular treat according to AdAge.

However, their Kit Kats are quite a bit different from ours.

Due to their popularity in the Asian country, Nestle created dozens of very unique flavors for children and adults alike to enjoy.

Here are some of the more unusual ones, according to CBS News:

Chocolate and grilled potato

Cherry Blossom

Soybean

White and yellow peach

Green tea

French salt

College tater

Soy sauce

Red bean paste

Apple vinegar

Sports drink

