Give us a break: The wacky Kit Kat flavors of Japan

We all know and love those chocolate-covered wafers we call Kit Kat. 

Kit Kats are equally as popular in Japan, their most popular treat according to AdAge. 

However, their Kit Kats are quite a bit different from ours. 

Due to their popularity in the Asian country, Nestle created dozens of very unique flavors for children and adults alike to enjoy. 

Here are some of the more unusual ones, according to CBS News: 

  • Chocolate and grilled potato
  • Cherry Blossom
  • Soybean
  • White and yellow peach
  • Green tea
  • French salt
  • College tater
  • Soy sauce
  • Red bean paste
  • Apple vinegar
  • Sports drink

