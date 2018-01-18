Toledo, Maumee don't make list of Amazon HQ finalists

(WTOL) - After receiving 238 proposals from the United States, Mexico and Canada vying for a spot to host the new Amazon headquarters, the company has narrowed down its choices to 20 cities. Toledo and Maumee didn't make the cut after both cities submitted proposals to be the sight of Amazon HQ2. The headquarters would have created 50,000 high-paying jobs and invested $5 billion in either city had they been picked, according to Amazon. Columbus is still in the running to host the headquarters. Below is a statement from the city of Toledo about no longer being in the running as a home for the headquarters: We are of course disappointed Toledo is not on the list because we are an amazing city with tremendous growth happening right now & potential, but we are happy @ColumbusGov is still in the running. Columbus is also an amazing city & would make a great home for #Amazon. #HQ2inOhio https://t.co/KjA1CC2r02 — City of Toledo (@city_of_toledo) January 18, 2018 "Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough, all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity. Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation," said Holly Sullivan, Amazon Public Policy.